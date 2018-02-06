Discovered documents may finally give families some closure

In an interview with KUAM, Chairman of the annual Chaguian Memorial Ceremony, John Blas, shared with us a shocking revelation.

“I discovered from their entries on the daily journal, operation journal, that they discovered, the Marines the same unit, discovered seven more bodies and they only listed the name of the location which is Salisbury”, Blas said.

These records he received from the Marine Corps Historical Division for the 21st USMC Regiment.

Today, Blaz and Yigo Mayor Rudy Matanane held a press conference at the Chaguian memorial site.

Releasing the documents to the media, but also sharing an urgent message with public.

“The people that have spoken to John and I and probably even our staff or people that were here during the mass, now is the time to come up and have a serious conversation about their next of kin that they claimed have been beheaded up here, somewhere around here in Yigo and that could possibly be the seven people that had been massacred at Salisbury”, Matanane stated.

These seven men had actually escaped from the original 52 Chamorros that were marched up to Chaguian. But it's not just residents of Yigo they're appealing to.

In order to finally help others find out what may have happened to their relatives during the war.

“My uncle, Gregorio Siguenza, is one of the individuals that marched from Manenggon to help the Japanese with their supplies up north towards Yigo. When I came to Chaguian and I looked at the names, his name's not listed so I was wondering what happened to him”, says retired Marine Corps Colonel Joaquin Santos, who is believed to be connected to one of the seven victims.

Siguenza was only 17 at the time and had reportedly ran away from the group with a few others.

This information was provided in a statement by Siguenza's living sister, Dolores Leon Guerrero.

Blas and Mayor Matanane have plans to install a memorial for the additional seven victims.

Looking out to the memorial, with tears in his eyes, “This is the only thing we can do to show our appreciation for all these heroes that were massacred for nothing”, he said.