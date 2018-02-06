DOE makes cuts

GovGuam’s projected revenue losses caused by the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs act has the government’s largest agency making cuts of its own.

Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez says effectively immediately he is directing several austerity and cost containment measures…

Among them, a delay to the expansion of pre-K, a reduction of utility usage such options to conserve on air conditioning, lighting, water, and electronics.

He has also extended the hiring freeze of workers at central office, putting a freeze on assistant principal position, limiting overtime, and limiting promotions to name a few.

The plan also includes delaying the start date for on-call substitutes next school year…

Additionally, DOE proposed cut backs to various contracts…

This is the education system’s first round of cost containment measures, which could include more on in the near future.