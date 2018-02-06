DOE makes cuts - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

DOE makes cuts

GovGuam’s projected revenue losses caused by the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs act has the government’s largest agency making cuts of its own. 
Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez says effectively immediately he is directing several austerity and cost containment measures…
Among them, a delay to the expansion of pre-K, a reduction of utility usage such options to conserve on air conditioning, lighting, water, and electronics.
He has also extended the hiring freeze of workers at central office, putting a freeze on assistant principal position, limiting overtime, and limiting promotions to name a few.
The plan also includes delaying the start date for on-call substitutes next school year…
Additionally, DOE proposed cut backs to various contracts…
This is the education system’s first round of cost containment measures, which could include more on in the near future.

  Still more public discussion on Govguam's looming financial crisis

    This time it was the tax committee holding a roundtable meeting Tuesday on what to do in the wake of an estimated 48-million dollar plunge in tax revenue this fiscal year following the Trump tax reforms. The group of government and private sector tax and financial experts debated what specific taxes to raise.  Revenue and taxation deputy director Marie Benito summed up what is becoming the most likely fix: a 3-year increase in the business privilege tax from 4-percent to 6
  DOE makes cuts

    GovGuam’s projected revenue losses caused by the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs act has the government’s largest agency making cuts of its own.  Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez says effectively immediately he is directing several austerity and cost containment measures… Among them, a delay to the expansion of pre-K, a reduction of utility usage such options to conserve on air conditioning, lighting, water, and electronics. He has also exten...More >>
  Video circulate on social media of a fight at Tiyan High School

    A video circulating on social media shows a fight at Tiyan High School.  The fight took place on Tuesday morning, and the video includes a boy being body slammed in the hallway. The incident was reported to the Guam Police Department, and GDOE spokesperson Isa Baza says  the administration is investigating to ensure proper disciplinary action.
