Boat tips on side after hitting reef

A boat tips on its side after hitting the reef off Agat. It happened just after 5 o'clock Monday night.

“I was just heading to the sunset and I had watched the sail boat come and I've sailed before so I was interested and all of a sudden it made a funny movement and I could clearly see something was wrong. Within a few minutes I saw that it was in the surf which is never good and the boat had started to list over to one side and so clearly it was aground”, says Dr. Michael Orr who was kayaking during the incident.

His Go Pro camera already recording and capturing the moment as he paddled over to help. Orr on his own assisting GFD rescue units. The rescue team handing him life jackets to help get the group out of the water safely. The four miraculously unharmed.

While asking Orr how he felt during this experience, he replied, “I was just making sure everyone was safe. I could tell it wasn't really life threatening as long as the boat didn't tip over. It didn't seem like it was going to do that but there was a lot of fairly ok sized waves coming in so just getting people off the boat making sure they were safe and letting the fire department deal with the situation.”

Guam police, Tuesday morning, interviewed the boat's captain.

He declined to speak with us, but he told authorities that he just didn't see the reef.

Guam EPA and the Coast Guard are now investigating. They want to make sure that this accident poses environmental threat.

The captain now has to find someone who can safely remove the boat off the reef.

Meantime, Orr leaves this message for those that were aboard the boat, “My heart goes out to the sailors, so obviously it's kind of heartbreaking to see that vessel has gone aground and that gentleman's dreams are probably going to be lost.”

A possible dream gone, but a life saved by all who responded.

