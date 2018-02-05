VIP House II closed by Public Health - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

VIP House II closed by Public Health

A complaint of live roaches at a Tumon restaurant has forced yet another closure by public health inspectors...
Health officials inspected the VIP House II in Tumon.
Though the inspection report states there is no live roach activity, dead roaches where found in the kitchen and storage rooms....
Public Health inspectors gave them 58 different demerits. The findings included water leaking from pipes under the ice machine, and the grease trap were filled to the brim with solidified grease...That's just some of the violations they note posed health risks to customers. The full report can be viewed online at KUAM.com

