Bogus bucks are going around

KUAM confirms counterfeit money has been making its way into circulation again on Guam, hitting local stores in the process.

Tomoge Beach Store in Merizo is one of them.

Cashier, Dot Cruz, tells us they had experienced two incidents involving counterfeit cash. She says it was late last month, a young man from the village used a fake $100 bill when making a purchase.

She says that the man told her he received the bill from the bank.

At the time, Cruz had not noticed it wasn't real and gave him his change.

It was later discovered by her daughter and the owner of the store, that the bill was indeed a fake. The next morning, another individual attempted to use a fake bill at the store. The incidents were reported to GPD and the bills were taken for investigation. Police were also recently called to similar incidents of customers using counterfeit money at the Q Mart in Talofofo and Leah's Canteen in Tamuning. ###