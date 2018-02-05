Test of the warning sirens to go off at 3pm today. (February 6) - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Test of the warning sirens to go off at 3pm today. (February 6)

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD), U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG), and Andersen Air Force Base (AAFB) will conduct routine testing of the vital communication and advance warning system sirens, respectively, on Tuesday, February 6, starting at 3 p.m. Residents, visitors and motorists surrounding the AHAWS sirens and GV speakers can expect to hear pre-scripted voice messaging announcing the start and end of the test, and approximately ten-seconds of the “Attack” tone, which can be heard here: http://www.whelen.com/mass/audio/Attack.mp3. The “Attack” tone would be used in the event of an imminent missile threat. The decision to test the “Attack” tone is one form of increasing capability of the AHAWS. Future tests of the AHAWS sirens will be conducted on a monthly basis, in conjunction with NBG and AAFB, and will typically fall on the first Tuesday of each month. The following are a list of AHAWS siren sites to be tested: 1. GHS/OCD facility, Agana Heights 2. Agat Marina 3. JFK High School 4. Talofofo Elementary School 5. Asan Mayor's Office 6. Pago Bay A-Frame South End 7. Yona Mayor's Office 8. GWA Pump Station, Merizo 9. Inarajan Elementary School 10. Port Authority of Guam 11. Agat Senior Citizen's Center 12. Hotel Nikko Guam 13. Tamuning Mayor’s Office 14. Ft. Soledad, Umatac For more information, contact GHS/OCD Public Information Officer, Jenna G. Blas at (671) 478- 0208 or via email at jenna.g.blas@ghs.guam.gov or NBG Public Affairs Officer, Theresa Merto Cepeda at (671) 339-2663 or via email at theresa.cepeda@fe.navy.mil.

Information provided via press release.

