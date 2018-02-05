Legislative health committee and hospital officials work to fix both GMH's accreditation problems and funding shortfalls

Monday marked the first of what's supposed to be regular working sessions between the legislative health committee and hospital officials.

The two are working to fix both GMH's accreditation problems and funding shortfalls. Lawmakers have criticized the hospital for conflating the threat of accreditation loss, with a bid to win support for a permanent funding source. GMH counters that chronic budget shortfalls are the root of their problems, and senators have ignored years of pleas.

In a YouTube video, CFO Benita Manglona said, “If you were really interested you could to the hospital or come to the hearings.(Rodriguez) Benita, we don't have to go down this path, we don't have to go down this path. I've asked for information. We don't have to go down this road. We're here to be on the same team. I know you're frustrated, everyone's frustrated. (Benita) I'm very frustrated. (Rodriguez) So we're asking for that information. I am asking to have it by Thursday, or before Thursday, and we'll come back here.”

Health Chairman Senator Dennis Rodriguez is requesting a list of which issues on the joint accreditation team's report are related to funding, and which are not. Lawmakers maintain that despite what the hospital says, the accreditation shortfalls are more of a management problem than a funding problem.