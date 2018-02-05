Legislative health committee and hospital officials work to fix both GMH's accreditation problems and funding shortfalls

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
Monday marked the first of what's supposed to be regular working sessions between the legislative health committee and hospital officials.
The two are working to fix both GMH's accreditation problems and funding shortfalls. Lawmakers have criticized the hospital for conflating the threat of accreditation loss, with a bid to win support for a permanent funding source. GMH counters that chronic budget shortfalls are the root of their problems, and senators have ignored years of pleas.
In a YouTube video, CFO Benita Manglona said, “If you were really interested you could to the hospital or come to the hearings.(Rodriguez) Benita, we don't have to go down this path, we don't have to go down this path. I've asked for information. We don't have to go down this road. We're here to be on the same team. I know you're frustrated, everyone's frustrated. (Benita) I'm very frustrated. (Rodriguez) So we're asking for that information. I am asking to have it by Thursday, or before Thursday, and we'll come back here.”
Health Chairman Senator Dennis Rodriguez is requesting a list of which issues on the joint accreditation team's report are related to funding, and which are not. Lawmakers maintain that despite what the hospital says, the accreditation shortfalls are more of a management problem than a funding problem.
It's going to be a Valentine's event like no other. Local fashion designer, Norman Analista of Norman and Co. will launch his men's fashion line during a special event in Tumon this week. We caught up with him over the weekend during rehearsals and he explained, "The event is called Pusong Pinoy. Which loosely translates to Heart of the Filipino, and we are showcasing different aspects of a Filipino lifestyle as they sort of relate to Valentine's so we are going to have a F...More >>
It's going to be a Valentine's event like no other. Local fashion designer, Norman Analista of Norman and Co. will launch his men's fashion line during a special event in Tumon this week. We caught up with him over the weekend during rehearsals and he explained, "The event is called Pusong Pinoy. Which loosely translates to Heart of the Filipino, and we are showcasing different aspects of a Filipino lifestyle as they sort of relate to Valentine's so we are going to have a F...More >>
Five people are placed under arrest after a raid on a Dededo home on Friday. Luciana Unchangco, Dacia Nauta, Georgina Camacho, Jesse Junior Toves ,and Bobbie Lynn Viloria reportedly had various amounts of drugs and drug paraphernalia in their possession at the time of the raid. The search warrant was executed by the Mandana Drug Task Force. According to court documents, Nauta and Unchangco came clean and admitted to buying and selling drugs out of the home. In total, authorities sei...More >>
Five people are placed under arrest after a raid on a Dededo home on Friday. Luciana Unchangco, Dacia Nauta, Georgina Camacho, Jesse Junior Toves ,and Bobbie Lynn Viloria reportedly had various amounts of drugs and drug paraphernalia in their possession at the time of the raid. The search warrant was executed by the Mandana Drug Task Force. According to court documents, Nauta and Unchangco came clean and admitted to buying and selling drugs out of the home. In total, authorities sei...More >>
One man is dead after being hit by a car in Upper Tumon late Friday. It happened on route 1 - Marine Corps Drive near St. John’s school just before midnight, according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao. Investigators say the man was walking on the sidewalk when he fell onto the street and was hit by a car traveling southbound. Medics rushed him to the Guam Memorial Hospital after he was found unconscious and unresponsive. He was in critical condition, but la...More >>
One man is dead after being hit by a car in Upper Tumon late Friday. It happened on route 1 - Marine Corps Drive near St. John’s school just before midnight, according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao. Investigators say the man was walking on the sidewalk when he fell onto the street and was hit by a car traveling southbound. Medics rushed him to the Guam Memorial Hospital after he was found unconscious and unresponsive. He was in critical condition, but la...More >>