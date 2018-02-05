More contraband attempts at DOC

They've got 99 problems and contraband definitely is one.

The Department of Corrections faced two incidents of attempted contraband smuggling into their Mangilao facility.

They've tried installing fences and security cameras around the perimeter, but it just keeps coming...

DepCor Deputy Director Kate Baltazar said, “The important thing to note is that it's not coming in through the doors anymore, and the more that we implement the strategies for this operational vigilance, the more that they'll try to bring it in anyway.”

On Friday evening, an inmate on cleaning detail reportedly tried to retrieve a package that was thrown over the fenceline nearest to the road.

DOC officers were able to see the inmate's attempt on surveillance cameras and intercept the package.

The package contained two mobile phones, two chargers, two SIM cards, two canisters of chewing tobacco, 20 cigarettes and a package wrapped in plastic containing an unknown amount of tobacco.

The following night, DepCor officers found another package during a routine perimeter check.

“You can't control criminals. They're going to try as best they can to the do the activity and what we can control though is interdiction and that's making sure that if they try to get it over our fences, that it will not make it into the population”, Baltazar stated.

DOC is currently investigating whether the incidents are connected.

Both packages were wrapped in duct tape and found near the Post 5 housing unit.

The packages were turned over to the Guam Police Department.

Baltazar says, “We are in partnership with the Guam Police Department. We turn the contraband over to the GPD Mandana Drug Task Force. They're the experts on investigating on the criminal side.”

In the meantime, DOC commends their officers for their due diligence.