Students behind on credit to wait 1 more week to make it up

DOE says Eskuelan Puengi which was supposed to open on Monday, will be pushed back to February 12.

With over 1,000 students enrolled, this year they are designing a new program that doesn't have to be face to face to allow teachers and students more flexibility.

Deputy Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Joe Sanchez said, “The main reason is we had to solidify all teacher contracts we're doing it a little different from previous years were it was a part time position for teachers. This time around it's a contract basis, where it's a flat contract and it's by course that the teacher's going to be teaching.”

DOE hopes the program that runs from February to April, will allow students to graduate on track.