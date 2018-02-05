Students behind on credit to wait 1 more week to make it up

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
DOE says Eskuelan Puengi which was supposed to open on Monday, will be pushed back to February 12.
With over 1,000 students enrolled, this year they are designing a new program that doesn't have to be face to face to allow teachers and students more flexibility.
Deputy Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Joe Sanchez said, “The main reason is we had to solidify all teacher contracts we're doing it a little different from previous years were it was a part time position for teachers. This time around it's a contract basis, where it's a flat contract and it's by course that the teacher's going to be teaching.”
DOE hopes the program that runs from February to April, will allow students to graduate on track.
It's going to be a Valentine's event like no other. Local fashion designer, Norman Analista of Norman and Co. will launch his men's fashion line during a special event in Tumon this week. We caught up with him over the weekend during rehearsals and he explained, "The event is called Pusong Pinoy. Which loosely translates to Heart of the Filipino, and we are showcasing different aspects of a Filipino lifestyle as they sort of relate to Valentine's so we are going to have a F...More >>
It's going to be a Valentine's event like no other. Local fashion designer, Norman Analista of Norman and Co. will launch his men's fashion line during a special event in Tumon this week. We caught up with him over the weekend during rehearsals and he explained, "The event is called Pusong Pinoy. Which loosely translates to Heart of the Filipino, and we are showcasing different aspects of a Filipino lifestyle as they sort of relate to Valentine's so we are going to have a F...More >>
Five people are placed under arrest after a raid on a Dededo home on Friday. Luciana Unchangco, Dacia Nauta, Georgina Camacho, Jesse Junior Toves ,and Bobbie Lynn Viloria reportedly had various amounts of drugs and drug paraphernalia in their possession at the time of the raid. The search warrant was executed by the Mandana Drug Task Force. According to court documents, Nauta and Unchangco came clean and admitted to buying and selling drugs out of the home. In total, authorities sei...More >>
Five people are placed under arrest after a raid on a Dededo home on Friday. Luciana Unchangco, Dacia Nauta, Georgina Camacho, Jesse Junior Toves ,and Bobbie Lynn Viloria reportedly had various amounts of drugs and drug paraphernalia in their possession at the time of the raid. The search warrant was executed by the Mandana Drug Task Force. According to court documents, Nauta and Unchangco came clean and admitted to buying and selling drugs out of the home. In total, authorities sei...More >>
One man is dead after being hit by a car in Upper Tumon late Friday. It happened on route 1 - Marine Corps Drive near St. John’s school just before midnight, according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao. Investigators say the man was walking on the sidewalk when he fell onto the street and was hit by a car traveling southbound. Medics rushed him to the Guam Memorial Hospital after he was found unconscious and unresponsive. He was in critical condition, but la...More >>
One man is dead after being hit by a car in Upper Tumon late Friday. It happened on route 1 - Marine Corps Drive near St. John’s school just before midnight, according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao. Investigators say the man was walking on the sidewalk when he fell onto the street and was hit by a car traveling southbound. Medics rushed him to the Guam Memorial Hospital after he was found unconscious and unresponsive. He was in critical condition, but la...More >>