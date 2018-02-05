Funeral Service held for former Senator Dr. John Camacho Salas

Funeral Services were held Monday for former Senator Dr. John Camacho Salas who passed away last week at the age of 70.

For our longtime colleague Jason, his son, he will be remembered as a dad who loved sunsets.

“These were his guiding principles, and clarified how he conducted himself, how he raised his family, and served his community, love, respect, education, and hospitality. He was a man with vast and impressive accomplishments, but at his core, a simple and humble person who stayed true to his roots with modest desires like sunsets”, Jason expressed.

The long-time educator served as the first Provost of the Guam Community College, and as President of the University of Guam. He was also a Human Resources executive for Duty Free, where he worked for many years with former DFS president Gerald Perez, who delivered the eulogy at the State Funeral. He remembers his longtime friend as a warm, affable man who loved to sing and joke.

Perez stated, “As a Chamorro and son of Guam, he was a cultural chauvinist who catalogued an inventory of Chamorro songs, verses and legends. Years ago in Washington where John interviewed Sgamby for a job at GCC, John advised the good retiring colonel to act like a Chamorro. When Sgamby told John that he grew up in Agana Heights, John asked him to say something in the vernacular. Well Sgamby, who is known to be easily irritated, uttered lakisao, Diablo in perfect Chamorro, to which John replied, that will do.”

We at the KUAM family extend our deepest condolences to the Salas family, and to our longtime colleague here at KUAM News. Jason, we are saddened by your loss, and may your Dad rest in peace.