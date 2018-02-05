Running towards race day: the UGM Podcast Series

To make sure you’re ready for Guam’s premier running event, take us with you with KUAM’s United Airlines Guam Marathon Training Podcast weekly on the KUAM Podcast Network. Get tips, insights, and other helpful information to help you through whatever distance you choose to go the distance as you take the course.

Listen on-demand, wherever you are and on any device with new topics every week leading up to race day! Whether you’re on the road or at home, you’ll get a ton of knowledge to get your primed for the big race.