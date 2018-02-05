Analista to launch men's fashion line in Tumon this week

It's going to be a Valentine's event like no other.

Local fashion designer, Norman Analista of Analista and Co. will launch his men's fashion line during a special event in Tumon this week.

We caught up with him over the weekend during rehearsals and he explained, "The event is called Pusong Pinoy. Which loosely translates to Heart of the Filipino, and we are showcasing different aspects of a Filipino lifestyle as they sort of relate to Valentine's so we are going to have a Filipino fusion menu...we will also have entertainment from the Philippines, we also will have this fashion show."



The event is Thursday night at the Guam Plaza ballroom. And if you didn't get a ticket yet, it's pretty much all sold out. However, you can still check out his collection on Analista and Co. facebook page.