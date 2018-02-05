Five placed under arrest after raid

Five people are placed under arrest after a raid on a Dededo home on Friday uncovers 28-thousand dollars worth of the drug "ICE".

Luciana Unchangco, Dacia Nauta, Georgina Camacho, Jesse Junior Toves ,and Bobbie Lynn Viloria reportedly had various amounts of drugs and drug paraphernalia in their possession at the time of the raid.

The search warrant was executed by the Mandana Drug Task Force.

According to court documents, Nauta and Unchangco came clean and admitted to buying and selling drugs out of the home.

It total, authorities seized 36-grams of the drug "ICE", processed marijuana, a number of glass pipes, plastic baggies with drug residue, and three vehicles believed to be drug proceeds in addition to ammo for a handgun.