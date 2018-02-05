NGB Chief spends weekend on Guam discussing current issues

The Chief of the National Guard Bureau spent the weekend on island meeting with the about 11-hundred soldiers and 400 airmen with the Guam National Guard over the weekend. General Joseph Lengyel, a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, watched as our service members trained. He also spoke with them on current issues in the Guard, and giving advice to them, as well.

"To look internally, look at yourself and see not only what we are doing now but how can we do it better, how can we be innovative, how can we do it smarter, faster, cheaper so that we can take those resources and put them where we need them which is in building readiness of the force", said Lengyel.

General Lengyel also paid respects to the Guam Guard's six fallen soldiers at their Fallen Heroes Memorial in Barrigada.