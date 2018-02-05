Playground in Tumon off-limits for now

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
Better safe than sorry.
A popular playground in Tumon will be off-limits for now. This after mother Alexandria Leddy took to her Facebook page to warn others about her family's experience at the Governor Joseph Flores Memorial Park on Saturday. Her children's playtime was cut short when "All 3 said their eyes were burning and they couldn't open them. We flushed their eyes and washed their hands. It lasted for 10 minutes."
Though pepper spray residue may be the culprit, Department of Parks and Recreations Deputy Director John Taitano says they've yet to confirm what may have caused the children to experience a burning sensation in their eyes. As a precaution, DPR will close down the playground until the site can be properly cleaned.
Taitano also notes that some of playground's equipment is deteriorating and unsafe for play. These areas will remained cordoned off.
It's going to be a Valentine's event like no other. Local fashion designer, Norman Analista of Norman and Co. will launch his men's fashion line during a special event in Tumon this week. We caught up with him over the weekend during rehearsals and he explained, "The event is called Pusong Pinoy. Which loosely translates to Heart of the Filipino, and we are showcasing different aspects of a Filipino lifestyle as they sort of relate to Valentine's so we are going to have a F...More >>
Five people are placed under arrest after a raid on a Dededo home on Friday. Luciana Unchangco, Dacia Nauta, Georgina Camacho, Jesse Junior Toves ,and Bobbie Lynn Viloria reportedly had various amounts of drugs and drug paraphernalia in their possession at the time of the raid. The search warrant was executed by the Mandana Drug Task Force. According to court documents, Nauta and Unchangco came clean and admitted to buying and selling drugs out of the home. In total, authorities sei...More >>
One man is dead after being hit by a car in Upper Tumon late Friday. It happened on route 1 - Marine Corps Drive near St. John’s school just before midnight, according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao. Investigators say the man was walking on the sidewalk when he fell onto the street and was hit by a car traveling southbound. Medics rushed him to the Guam Memorial Hospital after he was found unconscious and unresponsive. He was in critical condition, but la...More >>
