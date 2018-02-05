Playground in Tumon off-limits for now

Better safe than sorry.

A popular playground in Tumon will be off-limits for now. This after mother Alexandria Leddy took to her Facebook page to warn others about her family's experience at the Governor Joseph Flores Memorial Park on Saturday. Her children's playtime was cut short when "All 3 said their eyes were burning and they couldn't open them. We flushed their eyes and washed their hands. It lasted for 10 minutes."

Though pepper spray residue may be the culprit, Department of Parks and Recreations Deputy Director John Taitano says they've yet to confirm what may have caused the children to experience a burning sensation in their eyes. As a precaution, DPR will close down the playground until the site can be properly cleaned.

Taitano also notes that some of playground's equipment is deteriorating and unsafe for play. These areas will remained cordoned off.