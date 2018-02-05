South Korean soccer player accused of rape indicted by Superior - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

South Korean soccer player accused of rape indicted by Superior Court grand jury

Posted: Updated:

Byong Oh Kim, according to court documents, faces additional counts of criminal sexual conduct.
Last month, the victim alleged she had been raped by Kim at Leo Palace Resort. She told police she was able to get away and call a security guard who phoned police.
Kim's defense attorney, Randy Cunliffe, tells KUAM surveillance footage tells a different story.
Kim, who is an attacker for the Sangju Sangmu team, was released from custody late last month after posting 10-thousand dollars cash bail.
He was charged with three counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct as a second degree felony as well as four counts of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor.
He'll answer to those charges on Wednesday.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Analista to launch men's fashion line in Tumon this week

    Analista to launch men's fashion line in Tumon this week

    It's going to be a Valentine's event like no other. Local fashion designer, Norman Analista of Norman and Co. will launch his men's fashion line during a special event in Tumon this week. We caught up with him over the weekend during rehearsals and he explained, "The event is called Pusong Pinoy. Which loosely translates to Heart of the Filipino, and we are showcasing different aspects of a Filipino lifestyle as they sort of relate to Valentine's so we are going to have a F...

    More >>

    It's going to be a Valentine's event like no other. Local fashion designer, Norman Analista of Norman and Co. will launch his men's fashion line during a special event in Tumon this week. We caught up with him over the weekend during rehearsals and he explained, "The event is called Pusong Pinoy. Which loosely translates to Heart of the Filipino, and we are showcasing different aspects of a Filipino lifestyle as they sort of relate to Valentine's so we are going to have a F...

    More >>

  • Legislative health committee and hospital officials work to fix both GMH's accreditation problems and funding shortfalls

    Legislative health committee and hospital officials work to fix both GMH's accreditation problems and funding shortfalls

    Monday marked the first of what's supposed to be regular working sessions between the legislative health committee and hospital officials. The two are working to fix both GMH's accreditation problems and funding shortfalls.  Lawmakers have criticized the hospital for conflating the threat of accreditation loss, with a bid to win support for a permanent funding source.  GMH counters that chronic budget shortfalls are the root of their problems, and senators have ignored year...More >>
    Monday marked the first of what's supposed to be regular working sessions between the legislative health committee and hospital officials. The two are working to fix both GMH's accreditation problems and funding shortfalls.  Lawmakers have criticized the hospital for conflating the threat of accreditation loss, with a bid to win support for a permanent funding source.  GMH counters that chronic budget shortfalls are the root of their problems, and senators have ignored year...More >>

  • Mandana Drug Task Force arrests DOC inmate for prison contraband

    Mandana Drug Task Force arrests DOC inmate for prison contraband

    . In a separate incident on Saturday, 28-year old Mark Demetrio Torre was taken into police custody and charged with Promoting Major Prison Contraband and Assault on a Peace Officer. Authorities say a corrections officer witnessed a "hand-to-hand" exchange of a cell phone between Torre and another inmate within the facility. When the officer confronted Torre, he allegedly assaulted the officer by head butting him. The cell phone was confiscated and Torre was re-confined to D...More >>
    . In a separate incident on Saturday, 28-year old Mark Demetrio Torre was taken into police custody and charged with Promoting Major Prison Contraband and Assault on a Peace Officer. Authorities say a corrections officer witnessed a "hand-to-hand" exchange of a cell phone between Torre and another inmate within the facility. When the officer confronted Torre, he allegedly assaulted the officer by head butting him. The cell phone was confiscated and Torre was re-confined to D...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly