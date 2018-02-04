World-famous International Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Our Lady of Fatima closes three-week tour of the island

World-famous International Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Our Lady of - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

An estimated 15-thousand local Catholics came out in prayer...
The world-famous International Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Our Lady of Fatima closed out her three-week tour of the island this weekend, her final stop being the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Toto.
The Fatima's tour included 26 parishes, 14 Catholic schools, GovGuam agencies including the Department of Corrections, the Department of Youth Affairs, the Guam Memorial Hospital as well as non-profits including Sanctuary Incorporated.
According to Toto's Pale Mike Crisostomo, the Fatima will head to Chicago before her next tour starts up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

