2 arrested for child abuse

Discipline or abuse?

29-year-old Ivana Mendiola and 28-year-old Mario Espinosa were arrested after problems at home were reported to school officials.

Court documents state the 11-year-old victim reported his mother slapped and pulled his older sister's hair because the house was messy.

Espinosa, meanwhile, is accused of punching the boy in the ribs and slapping his face.

There are seven children in the family. The older victim, who is 12-years-old, told police she is responsible for caring and cooking for her siblings while her mother and Espinosa either leave the house or lock themselves in their room for hours. She reported eating last, sometimes not at all, if they wasn't enough food in the house. The girl also reported that the house was messy because she was busy putting her brother to sleep.

Police observed injuries consistent with the report.

Mendiola was charged with family violence and child abuse, both as misdemeanors while Espinosa is charged with child abuse as a misdemeanor.