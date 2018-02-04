Corrections officers intercept contraband being smuggled into property

Corrections officers intercepted an attempt to smuggle contraband into the prison late Friday. DepCor deputy director Kate Baltazar says a post 5 inmate on cleaning duty was caught trying to pick up a package that was apparently thrown onto the property. The preliminary investigation shows the inmate was outside of the unit rinsing a mop at the time. An officer was monitoring the inmate through the security camera and moments later noticed the inmate was gone. Another officer checked the area and found the inmate a few yards away trying to retrieve contraband stuck in the razor wire. The package contained a cell phone, a charger and two SIM cards. It was handed over to the Guam Police Department. Authorities are investigating the incident.