Senator San Nicolas expresses concerns over increase of gas prices

Within the last two months, gas prices have risen at 10% and Senator Mike San Nicolas is concerned about how the increase will affect the cost of living on Guam. After receiving a notice from the Federal Trade Commission choosing not to investigate Guam’s inflating gas prices, San Nicolas issued a letter to Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo. According to San Nicolas, federal officials were waiting on a letter from the congresswoman in order to take action. In his letter, he states, "After careful review of the facts presented and our notes on the meetings held, I can only conclude that the perfunctory dismissal of our request was due to a lack of impetus." Congresswoman Bordallo addressed the senator’s letter, stating “Senator San Nicolas made his case directly to the FTC, and it is misguided for him to try to shift blame to me after receiving an unfavorable response. Additionally, no such letter he alludes to from me to the pertinent House committees would have affected the outcome of the FTC’s January 9, 2018 decision.”