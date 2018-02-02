Legislative leaders call out hospital officials

The claims date back to a marathon hearing on Monday in which hospital employees and management pleaded for a permanent funding source to cure chronic budget shortfalls. Speaker Benjamin Cruz listened as GMH administrators claimed a lack of money is threatening accreditation.

“Their representations to us have always been it’s funding, it’s funding, it’s funding. That's not what’s in that report”, said Speaker Cruz.

That's the joint accreditation commission's preliminary findings. At first GMH refused to provide copies, but lawmakers persisted, and when they reviewed it on Thursday, health chair Dennis Rodriguez, says it was mostly about management. He says, “A lot of issues that could've been resolved if someone was on top of things.”

A copy of the report does show the hospital was cited in many instances for a lack of follow-up. But because of the misrepresentation, Cruz is worried that the hospital's credibility has taken a hit. This just as he and others were ready to commit to an unpopular increase in taxes.

“I just don't see that I can go to my colleagues and say we have to do this for the hospital. We may need to do it for the rest of the government, but I can’t see saying its necessary for the hospital’, Speaker Cruz said.

Rodriguez is calling the hospital to a roundtable discussion next week, and is ready to move on for now. He said, “We will hold people accountable for that. But what is important today is that we move forward. Don't tie it to accreditation. That's what we're telling them. Come to the table on Monday and be forthright, and let’s just work together on this.”

Hospital administrator Peter John Camacho acknowledges there are management issues related to the findings, but says that shouldn't detract from the root cause which has been a lack of funding for many years now. He was also critical of the senators for releasing the report findings, which were provided with the understanding they were privileged and confidential. He says the disclosure could expose the hospital to future litigation.