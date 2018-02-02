Gov. Calvo calls for a 50% increase in gross receipts tax

Governor Calvo will be calling for a 50-percent increase in the gross receipts tax to cover the projected 48-million dollar revenue shortfall from the Trump tax cuts.





Lester Carlson of the Governor's fiscal team says he will present the proposed increase when the Special Economic Session convenes again next week.

He says the increase from 4-percent to 6-percent would generate about 120-million dollars. The rest of the money would go toward capital improvements for the education department and to supplement the hospital's budget.

Meanwhile, in what would be a huge cost-saving move, the Governor is calling on Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo to insert Guam into a senate bill that fully funds the Earned Income Tax Credit, and other federal program shortfalls.

The measure by Senator Bernie Sanders would provide financial relief to storm-devastated Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Governor says the bill could open the door for Guam to get paid back the $60-million it now pays out for EITC.