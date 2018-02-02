Bill 226 public hearing

Bill 226 definitely pulled some knots with the public.

The legislation, which would require stricter licensing and certification for massage establishments and masseuses, was up for a public hearing on Friday.

For those already practicing, the bill outlines one year to get into compliance.

President of the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association Mary Rhodes testified in opposition of the bill and stated , “The number of hours in training as well as continued education is a huge challenge as well. Whether or not there are passing grade requirements, that hasn't been mentioned and as Senator San Agustin knows that was a huge issue with ABC license in identifying what is considered as a passing grade for Guam considering our education system. There is mention of again with the extention to allow the 90 days up to a year. Again there are inherent challenges with that with the number of people so we need to find data to support whether or not that's even reasonable and attainable.”

Currently, all that is needed to practice is a health certificate and a bi-annual STD check.

On the flip side, former Attorney General, Alicia Limtiaco testified in favor of the bill. She said, “The proposed legislation, Bill 226-34, is intended to protect legitimate practitioners and build confidence among consumers that such services are safe and healthy. Unfortunately, studies and reports have referred to illegal activity such as prostitution and human trafficking occuring in massage parlors, therapeutic massage establishments, and others of this nature.”

And that was the intended goal of the bill when Senator Nelson first introduced it to Legislature.

After hearing testimonals, Nelson concluded the hearing with closing remarks, “I want to work with you but we must do something. We cannot continue to look the other way that we don't need a certification requirement because this involves health. It's not food and beverage, it's not an ABC license, it involves the health of the individual and that is the most concrete thing. How do we allow just a health certificate with a six month requirement for STD to be a masseuse? That just doesn't make any sense to me. These people are healers and so we need to start looking at them as allied health professionals.”