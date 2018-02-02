Student raises concerns about locked bathrooms - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Student raises concerns about locked bathrooms

High school bathrooms - locked.

That complaint is what forced DOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez respond on his twitter "Ok, Southern High. Let me know what's going on down there"..

One student tweeting back, "The student leadership down here would love to meet with you one day for an unscheduled student led tour, with no time for admin to "prepare".

“They've been locking the restrooms down at Southern High for the first and last 15 minutes of each class period, now with that they've been noticing an increase in the amount of students that would use the restroom in different areas of the school specifically in buildings, they'd find urine right in front of the classrooms or right in the middle of the hallways “, says Ernie Samelo, a senior at Southern High.

But what prompted the closures? Samelo says administration cited health and safety reasons. In a press release the Superintendent says Southern's bathrooms meet public health requirements, it's smoking and vandalism, meaning it "has been based on the school's response to student behavior and not district policy"

But Samelo says it's a hassle on such a large campus, expressing, “Most of the students disagree with the locking of the restroom, they feel like it should be open, and if not open all the time at least more, because here at Southern we have about 5 buildings and only one or two are open throughout the day.”

However, after meeting with the Superintendent with other student leaders, he hopes his voice will be heard, DOE says "the school administration has confirmed that it will ensure student restrooms are accessible at lower levels."

