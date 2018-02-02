The Guam Office of Public Accountability has released its financial audit on the iLearn Academy Charter School for Fiscal Year 2017. The OPA also sent IACS’s financial statements to independent auditors, Burger, Comer, & Magliari, LLC for their review. IACS had reported a generated $3.4 million in revenue for FY2017, an $865 thousand increase compared to the previous year. Of the total, $3.2 million was from Government of Guam appropriations, $64 thousand from grant revenue, $26 thousand from extended learning, and $24 thousand from miscellaneous sources. In addition, operating expenditures for FY2017 also increased to $3.4 million, a $919 thousand increase from last year. These expenditures include $2.1 million in contactual services, $1.1 million in salaries and wages, and $38 thousand in travel and meetings. As a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted by the U.S. Federal Government, IACS’s budget for FY2018 was decreased by $300 thousand. According to the independent auditors’ findings, two issues were identified: 1) lack of segregation of duties wherein all accounting duties are performed by the business office manager; and 2) accounting policies and procedures are not fully documented. The charter school turned its accreditation application in June 2017 and is currently pending a site visit from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. You can view the report opaguam.org.