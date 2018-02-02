Individuals recognized for service to catholic education on Guam

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
It was a full house today at the Father Duenas Memorial School Phoenix Center.
Over 450 catholic school teachers and staff participated in an annual Catholic Educators' Conference.
The event also took time to recognize seven individuals who've dedicated 25 years of service to catholic education on Guam.
They are Saint Anthony School's Doris Camacho, Irene Camacho, and Angie Susuico as well as FD's Carlos Lanada and Angela Thompson, Mt. Carmel School's Rosita Cundiff, and St. Francis Catholic School's Emy Paulino.
The event closes out Catholic Schools Week, a time to celebrate education focused in faith, academics, and service.