Archbishop Michael Krebs passes through Guam

The Archdiocese of Agana confirms Archbishop Michael Krebs made a brief stop to the island on Friday.
Archbishop Krebs, who is the Apostolic Delegate to the Pacific Islands, is en route to Chuuk for the ordination of the new coadjutor bishop of the Caroline Islands.
The Archdiocese of Agana, in a statement to KUAM today clarifies "It was just a brief stopover in transit and not a visit to Guam in relation to Archbishop Apuron or his tribunal."
Archbishop Krebs was last on Guam in 2016.