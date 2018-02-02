Archbishop Michael Krebs passes through Guam - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Archbishop Michael Krebs passes through Guam

Posted: Updated:

The Archdiocese of Agana confirms Archbishop Michael Krebs made a brief stop to the island on Friday.
Archbishop Krebs, who is the Apostolic Delegate to the Pacific Islands, is en route to Chuuk for the ordination of the new coadjutor bishop of the Caroline Islands.
The Archdiocese of Agana, in a statement to KUAM today clarifies "It was just a brief stopover in transit and not a visit to Guam in relation to Archbishop Apuron or his tribunal."
Archbishop Krebs was last on Guam in 2016.

    Within the last two months, gas prices have risen at 10% and Senator Mike San Nicolas is concerned about how the increase will affect the cost of living on Guam. After receiving a notice from the Federal Trade Commission choosing not to investigate Guam's inflating gas prices, San Nicolas issued a letter to Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo. According to San Nicolas, federal officials were waiting on a letter from the congresswoman in order to take action.
    Governor Calvo will be calling for a 50-percent increase in the gross receipts tax to cover the projected 48-million dollar revenue shortfall from the Trump tax cuts. Lester Carlson of the Governor's fiscal team says he will present the proposed increase when the Special Economic Session convenes again next week. He says the increase from 4-percent to 6-percent would generate about 120-million dollars. The rest of the money would go toward capital improvements.
    The Guam Office of Public Accountability has released its financial audit on the iLearn Academy Charter School for Fiscal Year 2017. The OPA also sent IACS's financial statements to independent auditors, Burger, Comer, & Magliari, LLC for their review. IACS had reported a generated $3.4 million in revenue for FY2017, an $865 thousand increase compared to the previous year. Of the total, $3.2 million was from Government of Guam appropriations, $64 thousand from grant revenue.
