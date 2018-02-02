Man arrested after making death threat

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
A hot headed student is arrested following an incident on campus on Thursday.
According to court documents, 30-year-old Tyler Van Tevid is a student at the University of Guam, but was suspended the day prior to the incident and not allowed on campus.
He's accused of lashing out at one of the financial aid staffers, grabbing a nearby fire extinguisher and pointing the nozzle at the staffer while making a threat to kill.
Tevid was arrested and charged with criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, and harassment, all as petty misdemeanors.