27-year-old busted with drugs

Court documents state 27-year-old Camalin Duenas was seen throwing a pink box out of a car she was seated in.
The box allegedly contained plastic baggies with a white powdery substance.
Further check of her vehicle revealed syringes under the floormat and more baggies in her purse.
According to court documents, Duenas was about to inject the drug "ICE" when she was approached by a court marshal.
That's what prompted her to hide the contents.
She was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance as a third degree felony.