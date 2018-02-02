Police on look out for man who robbed a couple in Tamuning

Guam police need your help finding a man who robbed a couple in Tamuning.

It happened Thursday around 11:30 am at the KG Plaza on Chalan San Antonio.

Police say the suspect walked into the Baik Acupuncture clinic and grabbed the woman's purse then took off.

The victim and her husband ran after him. The pair tried to get the purse back, but that's when the suspect assaulted the couple. He was last seen running towards the Guam Greyhound Park parking lot.

He is described as being possibly local, 40 to 50 years of age with a medium build wearing a grey t-shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guam Crimestoppers at 477-HELP.