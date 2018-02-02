Doctor's order keep Pablo out of jail for now

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
Doctor's orders will keep former math teacher Serafin Reyes Pablo out of jail for now.
In a letter from his doctor to the court, she states Pablo's current condition is unstable, noting he was recently treated for a fall and loss of consciousness as well as a viral infection.
Pablo, who is 74-years-old, was convicted of second degree criminal sexual conduct as a first degree felony. He was sentenced to five years behind bars.
KUAM files show he forced himself on a sixth grade student while on campus.
During a hearing this week, the court delayed his self-surrender date later this month, as recommended by his physician.