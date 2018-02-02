Doctor's order keep Pablo out of jail for now

Doctor's orders will keep former math teacher Serafin Reyes Pablo out of jail for now.

In a letter from his doctor to the court, she states Pablo's current condition is unstable, noting he was recently treated for a fall and loss of consciousness as well as a viral infection.

Pablo, who is 74-years-old, was convicted of second degree criminal sexual conduct as a first degree felony. He was sentenced to five years behind bars.

KUAM files show he forced himself on a sixth grade student while on campus.

During a hearing this week, the court delayed his self-surrender date later this month, as recommended by his physician.

