Siren test scheduled for Monday, February 5th, in Inarajan.

In preparation of the routine monthly test of the All Hazards Alert Warning System (AHAWS) on Tuesday, the Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) will conduct a single siren site test at the Ija Agricultural Station, Inarajan beforehand on Monday, February 5, between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The Ija siren was recently repaired and will be included in the regularly scheduled test if operational.

Residents, visitors and motorists surrounding the AHAWS Ija, Inarajan siren can expect to hear pre-scripted voice messaging announcing the start and end of the test, and approximately ten-seconds of the “Alert” tone, which can be heard here: http://www.whelen.com/mass/audio/Euro%20Tones%20Wav%20Files/Alert.wav.

For more information, contact GHS/OCD Public Information Officer, Jenna G. Blas at (671) 478-0208 or via email at jenna.g.blas@ghs.guam.gov.