2018 officially declared "Year of the Reef" by the International Coral Reef Initiative

2018 has officially been declared their year by the International Coral Reef Initiative. The initiative strives for coral reef conservation and management,

which is crucial for our island and the valuable reef ecosystems we possess.

The Guam Year of the Reef 2018 was kicked off with a proclamation signing by Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio and resolution presentation by Senator Louisa Muna.

Guam Bureau of Statistics and Planning's Lola Leon Guerrero explained their importance outlined in the proclamation, "For thousands of years, Pacific Islanders have relied on coral reef ecosystems which provide food, protection from storms, and support economic growth and cultural activities. Guam's reefs are a vital element of our culture and our way of life."



Joining the ceremony were student Guardians of the Reef from Southern, JFK, GW, and Simon Sanchez High Schools.

An outreach event is scheduled for February 10.

Visit guamcoralreefs.com for more information.