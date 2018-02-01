Innocensia Nimeisa in court today for alleged assault within De - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Innocensia Nimeisa in court today for alleged assault within Department of Corrections

A female detainee attacked inside the Department of Correction's woman's facility was back in court today.
It was last Friday, inmate Innocensia Nimeisa allegedly attacked Katlyn Scully. Nimeisa has since been charged with assault. Prison leaders have since taken measures to ensure her safety while in their custody. However, defense attorney, Curtis VandeVeld reiterated in court today that his client's placement in isolation and restriction of communication and air time was a retaliation effort for Scully's report of the alleged incident.
DOC Warden Alan Borja told the court no gag order was issued and the restriction of air time was only due to limited manpower. He says he female guards who instructed Scully and the other inmates not to communicate had misunderstood his directive, and Borja stated that he will rectify the situation. VandeVeld was satisfied with the response, and the hearing will continue to next Friday to see what measures have been taken.

