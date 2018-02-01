Supermoon stuns Guam - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Supermoon stuns Guam

It was a site that hasn't been seen in more than a century.

Former Yona mayor Ken Joe Ada was among spectators spending their Hump day evening looking up at the sky.

“I expected to see it really blue, like blue but it looked like a normal moon that always graces Guam”, Ada said.

Many across the globe were doing the same.

Star gazers getting a glimpse of the triple cosmic threat - a super blue blood moon eclipse.

A spectacle that people like Velma Quichocho and Josie Tyquiengco say they couldn't miss...

Quichocho stated, “Everybody was talking about it so I was just curious to see what it looked like. I kind of only caught it right before it turned red. I didn't catch the super moon part.”nick

While Tyquiengco said, “The moon was just really bright and we turned off all the lights in the house and even outside and it was different like more brighter than usual.”

A Supermoon refers to its position to earth. When it is closer, and looks bigger and brighter than usual. Blue means a second full moon in a calendar month. And blood describes the reddish glow that happens during a total lunar eclipse.

And, if you missed it this time, well, you'll just have to wait about 20 years to catch the next one.

In the US, people in Hawaii and Alaska reportedly had the best views of the trifecta.

