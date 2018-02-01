Guam EPA awarded grant - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Guam EPA awarded grant

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency was awarded a grant to replace three old school buses to curb harmful pollution from large diesel sources.
The $83,637 Diesel Emission Reduction Act grant is administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's West Coast Collaborative. It's a clean air public-private partnership that leverages public and private funds to reduce emissions from the most polluting diesel sources in impacted communities.
Guam EPA contributed an additional $55,759 in matching funds to implement the project.

