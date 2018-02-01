Public works/import industries look for solution

How much weight is too much, when it comes to protecting our roadways?

That's the underlying question the transportation committee is tackling as it brokers a solution between Public works and the trucking, construction and import industries.

Various solutions were discussed in the roundtable meeting, from raising the 80-thousand pound limit to building a haul road specifically for heavy vehicles.

But the challenge is how to balance the preservation of highways with the cost of goods. Hermie Queja of wholesaler Micronesian Brokers explains it in terms the average consumer can understand.

Queja says, “That 50 pound bag of rice would go from 22.75 cents to 28 dollars and 51 cents, on the retail on the shelf, it goes from 34 dollars to 43 dollars. So tell me, do you want our people to suffer even more by paying for a 50-pound bag or rice because our law was designed this way.”

Transportation Chairman Senator Frank Aguon is planning further roundtable discussions.