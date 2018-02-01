Recent discovered records of Chaguian Massacre in Yigo reveals new information

Guam will never forget the erasable mark that World War II left on our island and its people...

Especially our manamko who had lived and endured the tragedies of the Japanese occupation...

One of which is the Chaguian Massacre that resulted in the death of many Chamorros and mass unmarked graves.

Yigo resident John Blaz is the Chairman of the annual Chaguian Memorial Ceremony which happens every 8th of August.

After the urging of residents eager to find out what happened to their family members of that time. He requested records from the Marine Corps Historical Division for the 21st USMC Regiment in 2017.

In these files, contained a shocking revelation.

“I discovered from their entries on the daily journal, operation journal, that they discovered, the Marines the same unit, discovered seven more bodies and they only listed the name of the location which is Salisbury”, Blaz said.

This area called "Salisbury" extends from what is now the Machananao Elementary School up to Chalan Ramirez in Yigo.

And although, they have a general idea of where the seven bodies of these Chamorro men are, it would be a challenge to pin point the exact location...

But he says it's possible, “It can be pin pointed by a grid coordinate you know then using GPS we can pin point that thing. It could be underneath a store out there or underneath somebody's house.”

Ultimately, Blaz wants the public to know about these records but wants to make it clear that they cannot possibly identify the remains as there are no witnesses.

But he wants to try to at least establish connections with those who lost family members during the war.

This may seem simple, however in his experience he says, “Chamorro people, especially our elders, they're very complacent and they forgive, but they never forget but they don't want to bring it up.”

He and Yigo Mayor, Rudy Matanane have plans to install a memorial for these individuals at the Chaguian Memorial site.

With the deadline for war reparations and the annual Chaguian Massacre Memorial fast approaching, Blaz hopes that by revealing these documents, next-of-kin and descendants of loved ones will finally have closure.