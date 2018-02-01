Barrigada Mayor reacts to burglary in her village

It's an old Chamorro saying, “Ti mamaigo Si Yu'os”. In English translates to God is not sleeping.

Barrigada Mayor June Blas is reacting to a recent burglary in her village.

On Wednesday, in broad daylight, a man tried to break into a home just steps away from the San Vicente Catholic Church.

When he realizes he's being watched, he breaks the homeowner's surveillance camera.

Though he'd never make it past the front door, the thief did walk away with a 24-inch Blessed Mother relic.

“The lord is always watching and for his mother Mary to be stolen...it's a statue that would break a person's heart, especially if you're a Catholic and what you believe. I know the owner is very upset, but he said that he would prevail in terms of finding the person”, Blas said.

The surveillance footage was initially shared in the Barrigada Neighborhood Watch's Whatsapp group.

It's since been shared dozens of times in other chat groups and social media platforms.

Blas says technology has been an asset in fighting crime and if any one were to see any suspicious activity or vehicle, to please report it.

The village's neighborhood watch program started in 2013 and continues to grow.

And to the thief who made off with the beloved religious relic, Blas says, “If you think that we're not watching, we are. It may not be right there, right then, but with social media and these pictures going around, we are going to catch these people.”

If you have any information, you are urged to call Guam Crimestoppers at 477-HELP.