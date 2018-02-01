DPHSS Director retires

He starts and ends his career of 21 years of government service at the Department of Public Health and Social Services...

With 6 years as the Director, James Gillan is retiring...

The soon to be ex-director of the department spoke at a rotary club meeting on Thursday. As the head of Public Health he wore many hats, including overseeing the Department of Environmental Health, and Welfare Programs...

So, the reason he's leaving?

“I'm leaving again over the marijuana program, because this was the last straw. I'm tired of getting mandated to do something without sufficient resources”, says Gillan.

The medicinal marijuana program was never fully implemented under his watch .He says the reason being, legislative mandates without the resources.

Gillan expressed, “The expectations from the public are very high, and I think a lot of the times our policy makers do an injustice because they continue to promise people that all these good things are going to happen to them, I don't have any staff, we don't have any money for a lab.”

The cost of a laboratory upwards of 1 million dollars. That he says is critical in promising cannabis as medicine to patients.

“The government of Guam gets a bad rep for not doing what they need to do, but I can't run the medicinal marijuana program without staff, I don't need a lot , but I do need a lab but it shouldn't be public health that has the lab, it should be an independent lab”, he says.

Gillan also spoke on other challenges he will be leaving behind, “If you ask any line agency director what the two major challenges are in their agencies it's recruitment and purchasing cause we don't control it and it takes forever to get things.”

KUAM confirms Deputy Leo Casil will be acting director following Gillan's retirement on Friday.