Chamber Businesswomen's network's third annual job fair

Chamber Businesswomen's network's third annual job fair

If the Chamber Businesswomen's network's third annual job fair is any indication, the local labor market appears to be thriving.

The event drew a large crowd of eager jobseekers looking for new opportunities.

The relatively low unemployment rate here makes Guam an employee market. As Chamber President Catherine Castro explains, it you want work, you can probably find it.

Castro says,”The hotel industry is looking, construction is looking, contractors are looking, telecommunications, there are so many opportunities out there for everybody, and if you want a job there’s no reason you can’t have one.”

More than two dozen companies were on hand for Thursday's event at the Westin. Ron Lux of First Command financial services says his company was looking to hire financial advisers.

“Here you get a nice diverse access to people I may not have during my day to day activities. So here's a good way for us to reach out in the community, especially we want to hire women. And so this is a perfect atmosphere for us”, Lux explained.

There was a mix of new job seekers, and the more experienced.

 “I'm here to find a job, you know cause I really need to start working. And I'm really looking forward to my own education and my life”, one student said.

Others were there just to check it out. “I've been a teacher for about eight years, I have background in marketing, I've also been in the service industry for about eight years plus so, I'm just looking to see what's here, I guess”, one man says.

