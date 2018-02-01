All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
If the Chamber Businesswomen's network's third annual job fair is any indication, the local labor market appears to be thriving. The event drew a large crowd of eager jobseekers looking for new opportunities. The relatively low unemployment rate here makes Guam an employee market. As Chamber President Catherine Castro explains, it you want work, you can probably find it. Castro says,”The hotel industry is looking, construction is looking, contractors a...More >>
