Defendants have yet to be serviced

At least three named defendants in the 160-plus clergy sexual abuse lawsuits have yet to be serviced.

Federal court filings show plaintiffs' counsel has asked for at least a two month extension to serve former Saint Anthony Catholic School teacher Ray Caluag, the Capuchin Franciscans, and the Congregration A. Sancta Cruce, better known as the Holy Cross.

Caluag, who is accused of child sexual abuse, currently lives in the Philippines.

The Capuchins and the Holy Cross, court documents state, are located in Italy and their complaint and summons will need to be translated into Italian.

Over 160-clergy sexual abuse lawsuits have been filed against alleged child molesters as well as parties believed to have helped cover up the abuse.

Though majority have expressed interest in out-of-court settlement, parties continue to hash out the pre-mediation protocol.

Updates will be provided in a hearing in the federal court next month.