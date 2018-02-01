Defendants have yet to be serviced - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Defendants have yet to be serviced

Posted: Updated:

At least three named defendants in the 160-plus clergy sexual abuse lawsuits have yet to be serviced.

Federal court filings show plaintiffs' counsel has asked for at least a two month extension to serve former Saint Anthony Catholic School teacher Ray Caluag, the Capuchin Franciscans, and the Congregration A. Sancta Cruce, better known as the Holy Cross.

Caluag, who is accused of child sexual abuse, currently lives in the Philippines.

The Capuchins and the Holy Cross, court documents state, are located in Italy and their complaint and summons will need to be translated into Italian.

Over 160-clergy sexual abuse lawsuits have been filed against alleged child molesters as well as parties believed to have helped cover up the abuse.

Though majority have expressed interest in out-of-court settlement, parties continue to hash out the pre-mediation protocol.

Updates will be provided in a hearing in the federal court next month.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Guam EPA awarded grant

    Guam EPA awarded grant

    The Guam Environmental Protection Agency was awarded a grant to replace three old school buses to curb harmful pollution from large diesel sources. The $83,637 Diesel Emission Reduction Act grant is administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's West Coast Collaborative. It's a clean air public-private partnership that leverages public and private funds to reduce emissions from the most polluting diesel sources in impacted communities. Guam EPA contributed an additional $5...More >>
    The Guam Environmental Protection Agency was awarded a grant to replace three old school buses to curb harmful pollution from large diesel sources. The $83,637 Diesel Emission Reduction Act grant is administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's West Coast Collaborative. It's a clean air public-private partnership that leverages public and private funds to reduce emissions from the most polluting diesel sources in impacted communities. Guam EPA contributed an additional $5...More >>

  • Public works/import industries look for solution

    Public works/import industries look for solution

    How much weight is too much, when it comes to protecting our roadways? That's the underlying question the transportation committee is tackling as it brokers a solution between Public works and the trucking, construction and import industries. Various solutions were discussed in the roundtable meeting, from raising the 80-thousand pound limit to building a haul road specifically for heavy vehicles. But the challenge is how to balance the preservation of highways with the cost of goo...More >>
    How much weight is too much, when it comes to protecting our roadways? That's the underlying question the transportation committee is tackling as it brokers a solution between Public works and the trucking, construction and import industries. Various solutions were discussed in the roundtable meeting, from raising the 80-thousand pound limit to building a haul road specifically for heavy vehicles. But the challenge is how to balance the preservation of highways with the cost of goo...More >>

  • Gas goes up

    Gas goes up

    Did you fuel up yet?   Prices at the pump are going up again. So far, there's been a 15 cent increase at Mobil and 76 gas stations. The price for a regular gallon of gas is now at $4.17. The price at last check for Shell remained unchanged. However, they are expected to raise their prices, as well.More >>
    Did you fuel up yet?   Prices at the pump are going up again. So far, there's been a 15 cent increase at Mobil and 76 gas stations. The price for a regular gallon of gas is now at $4.17. The price at last check for Shell remained unchanged. However, they are expected to raise their prices, as well.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly