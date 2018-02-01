Hawaii District Judge to preside over lawsuit challenging CLTA

A Senior District Judge from Hawaii - Susan Oki Mollway - will preside over the federal lawsuit challenging the Chamorro Land Trust Act.

She is the designee now that Guam district court chief judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood has disqualified herself from the case. The U.S. Justice department filed the complaint in September. It alleged that the 1975 act which provides land leases to native chamorros violates the civil rights act, and discriminates against non-chamorros. Judge Gatewood's recusal order does not specify a reason, but one of the key defendants in the case, Land Management Director Michael Borja, who is also the administrative director of the Land Trust Commission, is Judge Gatewood's brother-in-law.