Hawaii District Judge to preside over lawsuit challenging CLTA - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Hawaii District Judge to preside over lawsuit challenging CLTA

Posted: Updated:

A Senior District Judge from Hawaii - Susan Oki Mollway - will preside over the federal lawsuit challenging the Chamorro Land Trust Act.

She is the designee now that Guam district court chief judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood has disqualified herself from the case. The U.S. Justice department filed the complaint in September. It  alleged that the 1975 act which provides land leases to native chamorros violates the civil rights act, and discriminates against non-chamorros.  Judge Gatewood's recusal order does not specify a reason, but one of the key defendants in the case, Land Management Director Michael Borja, who is also the administrative director of the Land Trust Commission, is Judge Gatewood's brother-in-law.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Guam EPA awarded grant

    Guam EPA awarded grant

    The Guam Environmental Protection Agency was awarded a grant to replace three old school buses to curb harmful pollution from large diesel sources. The $83,637 Diesel Emission Reduction Act grant is administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's West Coast Collaborative. It's a clean air public-private partnership that leverages public and private funds to reduce emissions from the most polluting diesel sources in impacted communities. Guam EPA contributed an additional $5...More >>
    The Guam Environmental Protection Agency was awarded a grant to replace three old school buses to curb harmful pollution from large diesel sources. The $83,637 Diesel Emission Reduction Act grant is administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's West Coast Collaborative. It's a clean air public-private partnership that leverages public and private funds to reduce emissions from the most polluting diesel sources in impacted communities. Guam EPA contributed an additional $5...More >>

  • Public works/import industries look for solution

    Public works/import industries look for solution

    How much weight is too much, when it comes to protecting our roadways? That's the underlying question the transportation committee is tackling as it brokers a solution between Public works and the trucking, construction and import industries. Various solutions were discussed in the roundtable meeting, from raising the 80-thousand pound limit to building a haul road specifically for heavy vehicles. But the challenge is how to balance the preservation of highways with the cost of goo...More >>
    How much weight is too much, when it comes to protecting our roadways? That's the underlying question the transportation committee is tackling as it brokers a solution between Public works and the trucking, construction and import industries. Various solutions were discussed in the roundtable meeting, from raising the 80-thousand pound limit to building a haul road specifically for heavy vehicles. But the challenge is how to balance the preservation of highways with the cost of goo...More >>

  • Gas goes up

    Gas goes up

    Did you fuel up yet?   Prices at the pump are going up again. So far, there's been a 15 cent increase at Mobil and 76 gas stations. The price for a regular gallon of gas is now at $4.17. The price at last check for Shell remained unchanged. However, they are expected to raise their prices, as well.More >>
    Did you fuel up yet?   Prices at the pump are going up again. So far, there's been a 15 cent increase at Mobil and 76 gas stations. The price for a regular gallon of gas is now at $4.17. The price at last check for Shell remained unchanged. However, they are expected to raise their prices, as well.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly