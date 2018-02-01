Man attacked at gas station - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Man attacked at gas station

Posted: Updated:

It was an early morning scare for one man after being attacked at a gas station in Dededo.

It wasn't long though before police found the suspect.

28 year old Bayo Bye Likity is charged with carjacking, burglary, assault, and theft.

Court documents state, the victim was sleeping in his car in the gas station parking lot just after 1am today when the suspect woke him up. The suspect then telling him to move his car because he had been blocking traffic...

His alleged attacker then followed him asking if he would buy him something. That's when the victim noticed money was missing from his wallet, and asked the suspect if he took it. The suspect responded by allegedly punching him in the face multiple times before taking off. He was later spotted at a local game room. The suspect apologized to police saying he panicked and ran away because he's on probation. Police also found money on him, but he denied ever stealing any cash.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Guam EPA awarded grant

    Guam EPA awarded grant

    The Guam Environmental Protection Agency was awarded a grant to replace three old school buses to curb harmful pollution from large diesel sources. The $83,637 Diesel Emission Reduction Act grant is administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's West Coast Collaborative. It's a clean air public-private partnership that leverages public and private funds to reduce emissions from the most polluting diesel sources in impacted communities. Guam EPA contributed an additional $5...More >>
    The Guam Environmental Protection Agency was awarded a grant to replace three old school buses to curb harmful pollution from large diesel sources. The $83,637 Diesel Emission Reduction Act grant is administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's West Coast Collaborative. It's a clean air public-private partnership that leverages public and private funds to reduce emissions from the most polluting diesel sources in impacted communities. Guam EPA contributed an additional $5...More >>

  • Public works/import industries look for solution

    Public works/import industries look for solution

    How much weight is too much, when it comes to protecting our roadways? That's the underlying question the transportation committee is tackling as it brokers a solution between Public works and the trucking, construction and import industries. Various solutions were discussed in the roundtable meeting, from raising the 80-thousand pound limit to building a haul road specifically for heavy vehicles. But the challenge is how to balance the preservation of highways with the cost of goo...More >>
    How much weight is too much, when it comes to protecting our roadways? That's the underlying question the transportation committee is tackling as it brokers a solution between Public works and the trucking, construction and import industries. Various solutions were discussed in the roundtable meeting, from raising the 80-thousand pound limit to building a haul road specifically for heavy vehicles. But the challenge is how to balance the preservation of highways with the cost of goo...More >>

  • Gas goes up

    Gas goes up

    Did you fuel up yet?   Prices at the pump are going up again. So far, there's been a 15 cent increase at Mobil and 76 gas stations. The price for a regular gallon of gas is now at $4.17. The price at last check for Shell remained unchanged. However, they are expected to raise their prices, as well.More >>
    Did you fuel up yet?   Prices at the pump are going up again. So far, there's been a 15 cent increase at Mobil and 76 gas stations. The price for a regular gallon of gas is now at $4.17. The price at last check for Shell remained unchanged. However, they are expected to raise their prices, as well.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly