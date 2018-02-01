Man attacked at gas station

It was an early morning scare for one man after being attacked at a gas station in Dededo.

It wasn't long though before police found the suspect.

28 year old Bayo Bye Likity is charged with carjacking, burglary, assault, and theft.

Court documents state, the victim was sleeping in his car in the gas station parking lot just after 1am today when the suspect woke him up. The suspect then telling him to move his car because he had been blocking traffic...

His alleged attacker then followed him asking if he would buy him something. That's when the victim noticed money was missing from his wallet, and asked the suspect if he took it. The suspect responded by allegedly punching him in the face multiple times before taking off. He was later spotted at a local game room. The suspect apologized to police saying he panicked and ran away because he's on probation. Police also found money on him, but he denied ever stealing any cash.