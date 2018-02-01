Emergency power outage today

The Guam Power Authority announces that an emergency outage notice is scheduled for the following areas:

Location: Customers in areas of Agafa Gumas by Machananao Elementary School towards Andersen Air Base Front Gate and other customers in these locations.

Date: Thursday, 1 February 2018

Time: 2:45 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Reason: Line crews will be replacing line hardware to improve power quality & reliability.

In addition, there will be a thirty minute interruption of service for the following areas beginning at 2:00 p.m. and again at 5:00 p.m.:

Location: Customers in areas of Ramirez Street towards Machananao Elementary School area and other customers in these locations.

Customers using backup generators, please ensure your main breaker is in the OPEN position to ensure safety to the line crews working in the area. GPA regrets the inconvenience caused to customers in these areas, but the outage is necessary as a safety precaution while crews are working.