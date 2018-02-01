Emergency power outage today - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Emergency power outage today

Posted:

The Guam Power Authority announces that an emergency outage notice is scheduled for the following areas:

Location:  Customers in areas of Agafa Gumas by Machananao Elementary School towards Andersen Air Base Front Gate and other customers in these locations.

Date:          Thursday, 1 February 2018

Time:         2:45 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Reason:      Line crews will be replacing line hardware to improve power quality & reliability.

In addition, there will be a thirty minute interruption of service for the following areas beginning at 2:00 p.m. and again at 5:00 p.m.:

Location:  Customers in areas of Ramirez Street towards Machananao Elementary School area and other customers in these locations.

Customers using backup generators, please ensure your main breaker is in the OPEN position to ensure safety to the line crews working in the area.  GPA regrets the inconvenience caused to customers in these areas, but the outage is necessary as a safety precaution while crews are working.

  Guam EPA awarded grant

    The Guam Environmental Protection Agency was awarded a grant to replace three old school buses to curb harmful pollution from large diesel sources. The $83,637 Diesel Emission Reduction Act grant is administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's West Coast Collaborative. It's a clean air public-private partnership that leverages public and private funds to reduce emissions from the most polluting diesel sources in impacted communities. Guam EPA contributed an additional $5...
  Public works/import industries look for solution

    How much weight is too much, when it comes to protecting our roadways? That's the underlying question the transportation committee is tackling as it brokers a solution between Public works and the trucking, construction and import industries. Various solutions were discussed in the roundtable meeting, from raising the 80-thousand pound limit to building a haul road specifically for heavy vehicles. But the challenge is how to balance the preservation of highways with the cost of goo...
  Gas goes up

    Did you fuel up yet?   Prices at the pump are going up again. So far, there's been a 15 cent increase at Mobil and 76 gas stations. The price for a regular gallon of gas is now at $4.17. The price at last check for Shell remained unchanged. However, they are expected to raise their prices, as well.
