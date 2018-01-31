Manglona linked to string of thefts circulated on social media

Now to an update after reports of a string of thefts circulated on social media...

Christopher Megofna Manglona is charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, attempted theft by deception and a special allegation of commission of a felony while on felony release.

On Tuesday, police responded to a complaint in the parking lot of the Mega Drug Store in Dededo. The victim said a man approached him and said he noticed mechanical issues with his car. The victim told his family about the encounter which they noticed was similar to other incidents posted on social media.

Police caught the suspect at a game room in Dededo.

Now, it is believed he is the same individual trying to scam shoppers outside the American Grocery Store.