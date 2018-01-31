Mirroring the President's state of the Union, Doctors held a "State of GMH".

Following the legislative hearing on Monday, GMH doctors reiterated the need for new equipment, citing that the root cause of the Joint Commission's report's preliminary denial of accreditation is the 30 million dollars in underfunding. The report was FOIA'ed by Speaker B.J. Cruz, who wants transparency from the hospital.

Doctor Duenas says the results are available to Senators individually, but it can't be made public.

Duenas states, “It is not to be disclosed to the public until the process is completed and decisions are made. The report cites citations only on elements of performance but it doesn't say anything about funding, but when you look at the event, why it was not performed, then you ask why, why because this, because we don't have money.”

Doctors say accreditation is secondary to the legislature securing a dedicated funding source, regardless of how they get the money. Saying "saving lives is their priority".