Expert witnesses set to testify next week

One of the expert witnesses set to testify in a major federal drug case next week is set to bring up numerous irregularities regarding law enforcement's actions the day they made their drug find.

In 2015, Raymond Martinez Jr. and Juanita Moser were arrested and charged with conspiring to distribute the drug, ICE.

Authorities stopped the pair in California and later learned of apparent plans to ship the drugs to Guam.

Recent court filings state, K9 expert, Kyle Heyen, is questioning authorities coordination of the K9 the evening prior to the stop, as well as, suspicious cooperation between the separate departments without written administrative approval. He also points out an issue with investigators using an out of department dog, and the lack of dash cam or other independent evidence during the stop. Heyen even notes the likelihood that the GPS device in the car was tainted. He along with former DEA agent, Michael Levine, are both set to give testimony questioning the actions of law enforcement. Trial is set to begin next Tuesday.