Government leaders hold meeting on how to address the potential financial crisis

The administration's fiscal team, along with top cabinet members met with senators in a special economic service meeting.  The wide-ranging discussion included ways to cut costs, and increase revenue in the wake of federal tax reform that will reduce govguam's tax collections by an estimated 48 to 66 million dollars in the coming fiscal years. The group talked about "revenue enhancement," including imposing a sales tax on internet purchases. As Public Auditor Doris Brooks notes, there are many tough decisions ahead.

Brooks says, “These are a laundry list of things that we can begin to identify. What has to be an immediate solution, what is a short-term solution, what is a mid-term solution, what is a longer-term solution. Again, the sales tax versus the gross receipts tax. Let this be the beginning of a continuous dialogue. And so now we have to make a decision. But whatever decision, malaie. Whatever decision its going to be malaie."

Roughly translated, the public auditor was suggesting that whatever they decide, it will be a bitter pill to swallow.

