She prays for him daily...

These words from a 13-year-old rape victim who addressed the court on Wednesday during the sentencing of her perpetrator, Gordon Baker.

The incident dates back to 2015.

Though the victim asked the court to impose the minimum 3-year jailterm outlined in Baker's plea agreement, the court imposed eight years with three suspended.

That means Baker will spend five years in jail.

Though there was an alleged second victim, those charges were dismissed.